Cormark Boosts Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$15.25

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE XTC opened at C$9.60 on Tuesday. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$8.82 and a one year high of C$11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

