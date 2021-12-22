Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.88.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.