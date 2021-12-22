BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.