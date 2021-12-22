AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

APPH stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49. AppHarvest has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Research analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth about $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% in the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 53,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

