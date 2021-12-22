Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.63

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and traded as high as $33.78. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 12,387 shares changing hands.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.