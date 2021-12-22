Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.02. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,545,497 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

