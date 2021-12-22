Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,081.20

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,081.20 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,205 ($15.92). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($15.79), with a volume of 187,084 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.91) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.19) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.19) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Victoria alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,081.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,057.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.