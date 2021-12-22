ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.17

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.17 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 108.19 ($1.43). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 20,241 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £98.61 million and a P/E ratio of -28.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Stuart Green sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63), for a total value of £1,845,000 ($2,437,574.32).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

