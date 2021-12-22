Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Increases By 19.4%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUSF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

