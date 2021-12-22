Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.58.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $142.91 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.16.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.