The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 868,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in The9 in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The9 by 7,410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in The9 by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The9 in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCTY opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The9 has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

