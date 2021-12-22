Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock worth $29,749,964. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TALO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
