Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock worth $29,749,964. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 212.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

