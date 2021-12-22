Contrasting Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.3% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Progenity has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Progenity and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progenity -583.23% N/A -148.66% Burning Rock Biotech -142.63% -31.26% -27.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progenity and Burning Rock Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progenity $74.31 million 5.35 -$192.53 million ($3.78) -0.64 Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 17.04 -$62.41 million ($1.03) -10.43

Burning Rock Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progenity. Burning Rock Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progenity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Progenity and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progenity 1 3 2 0 2.17 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Progenity currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Burning Rock Biotech has a consensus target price of $39.94, suggesting a potential upside of 271.88%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Progenity.

Summary

Burning Rock Biotech beats Progenity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

