Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,661 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

