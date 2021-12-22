Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CNNWF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

