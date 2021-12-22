Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CNNWF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.77.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
