Oppenheimer Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $250.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $84,397,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 407.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.