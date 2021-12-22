Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $557.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $642.06 and a 200-day moving average of $621.43. The company has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

