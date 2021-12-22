Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

