Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
Shares of LHDX stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lucira Health Company Profile
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.