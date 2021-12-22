Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

