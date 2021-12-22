Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($179.78) to €150.00 ($168.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.44.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Airbus has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

