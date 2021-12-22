Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

DDL opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

