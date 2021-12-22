Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

EVAX stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

