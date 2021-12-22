Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

