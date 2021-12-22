Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

