Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Hold

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Get California Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CRC opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. California Resources has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,473 shares of company stock valued at $26,907,316.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.