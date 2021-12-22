California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Get California Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CRC stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 621,473 shares of company stock valued at $26,907,316.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $170,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 96.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after acquiring an additional 638,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $36,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.