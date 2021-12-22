Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Head to Head Analysis

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -22.26% 2.16% 1.50% Intellicheck -9.57% -9.60% -8.50%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global-e Online and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 0 0 9 0 3.00 Intellicheck 0 1 3 0 2.75

Global-e Online currently has a consensus target price of $74.44, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 137.99%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global-e Online and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $136.38 million 62.44 $3.91 million N/A N/A Intellicheck $10.73 million 9.44 $560,000.00 ($0.08) -67.62

Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Intellicheck on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

