British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Critical Contrast

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RLX Technology and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 British American Tobacco 0 1 6 0 2.86

RLX Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 321.10%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of British American Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLX Technology and British American Tobacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $585.40 million 9.98 -$19.63 million $0.14 26.86 British American Tobacco $33.10 billion 2.42 $8.22 billion N/A N/A

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RLX Technology beats British American Tobacco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA). The APME geographical segment consists of markets in the Middle East merged with Asia-Pacific. The AMSSA geographical segment comprises of markets in East and Central Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa merged with the Americas region. The ENA geographical segment includes markets in Russia, Ukraine, Caucasus, Central Asia, Belarus, Turkey, and North Africa merged with the Western Europe region. The company was founded by James Buchanan Duke on September 29, 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

