Head to Head Analysis: Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) & Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Geron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A -$35.76 million N/A N/A Geron $250,000.00 1,699.89 -$75.62 million ($0.33) -4.00

Kinnate Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A -20.98% -19.60% Geron -26,769.73% -58.33% -42.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinnate Biopharma and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 174.58%. Geron has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Geron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Geron is more favorable than Kinnate Biopharma.

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats Geron on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

