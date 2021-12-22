Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,825,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,843,000 after purchasing an additional 199,861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $169,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.