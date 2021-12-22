Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

