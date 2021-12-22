OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

