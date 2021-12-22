AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.01

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $18.34. AMREP shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 20,042 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMREP by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in AMREP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

