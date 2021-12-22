PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.6 days.
Shares of PCWLF stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.
PCCW Company Profile
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.