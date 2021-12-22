PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.6 days.

Shares of PCWLF stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

