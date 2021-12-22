Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to announce $461.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.51 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

