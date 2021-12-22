BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €63.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($73.37) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.08 ($73.13).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP stock opened at €58.86 ($66.13) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a one year high of €69.17 ($77.72). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.06.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.