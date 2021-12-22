ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

