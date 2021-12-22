Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,500 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($26.93) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.39) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.03) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,618.80 ($21.39) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,674.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.56. The firm has a market cap of £124.88 billion and a PE ratio of 36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

