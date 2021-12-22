Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €160.64 ($180.49).

ETR WCH opened at €131.00 ($147.19) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €144.14. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a one year high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

