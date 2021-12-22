Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

NYSE:TX opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $38,052,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $30,724,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 385,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after buying an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $14,371,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

