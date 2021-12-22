IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $300.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $268.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $272.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $220,120,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $186,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

