Comparing Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Claros Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.37 $10.00 million $0.49 25.02 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vidler Water Resources and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

