Financial Review: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) versus Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. 40.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $716.91 million 2.69 $42.84 million $2.58 18.83 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 9.90% 17.81% 12.92% Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.68%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

