Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO opened at $106.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,246,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.