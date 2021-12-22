Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Antares Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

