Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $847.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $869.00 to $847.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.20.

Charter Communications stock opened at $644.33 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

