IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.16. IntriCon shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 40,443 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. IntriCon had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIN)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

