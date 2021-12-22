Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 274.53% from the company’s previous close.

APTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 100,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Khanna acquired 45,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $85,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

