Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.09. Grifols shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 649,309 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grifols by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

