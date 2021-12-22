Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Funko stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,184 shares of company stock worth $2,880,694. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Funko by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

